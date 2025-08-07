When Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird show up courtside, something memorable usually follows. That was definitely the case during Tuesday night’s Storm-Lynx game, when the power couple gave fans at Climate Pledge Arena a hilarious twist on the now-infamous Coldplay kiss cam meme, TMZ reports.

If you somehow missed it, the original video featured Astronomer CEO Andy Byron getting caught on the jumbotron at a Coldplay concert, looking way too cozy with a woman who wasn’t his wife. Once he realized the camera was on him and Kristin Cabot, the company’s Chief People Officer, the two awkwardly pulled away, but the damage was done. Their stumble into the spotlight quickly turned into a meme seen around the globe.

Rapinoe and Bird decided to parody the viral moment—and they nailed it. During a second quarter timeout, Rapinoe appeared on the big screen, prompting cheers from the home crowd. Seconds later, the camera cut to Bird, who was sitting higher up in the stands getting a little too comfortable with Storm mascot Doppler.

Did NOT see this coming 🫢 pic.twitter.com/wk2aFEMtbd — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) August 6, 2025

Bird and Doppler scrambled to “hide” as the crowd erupted. The acting was so spot-on, it could’ve come straight from an awards show sketch. Bird’s expression sold the whole thing, while Rapinoe’s reaction courtside had people in stitches. To make the bit even better, Bird wore a Mexico soccer jersey, a subtle dig that only added to the comedy.

This wasn’t just a stunt. It was a masterclass in timing, expression, and crowd engagement—something both women know a thing or two about. Megan Rapinoe retired from pro soccer last year and Bird, a Storm legend, hung up her jersey in 2022 after 21 years with the franchise. Yet somehow, they still manage to steal the show.