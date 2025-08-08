You know things are bad when Ice Cube is fed up. While WNBA stars continue to grow their platform and game attendance climbs, a baffling new trend has emerged that’s drawing headlines for all the wrong reasons and that's fans throwing dildos onto the court. The iconic rapper, actor, and BIG3 founder made it crystal clear in an interview with REAL 92.3 LA: that behavior won’t fly at his league’s events, per Complex.

“Somebody doing that, man, should really be kicked up out the building and not allowed back in,” Cube said bluntly. “I don't know what people think they could get out of that.” His tone shifted quickly from disapproval to warning. “Somebody might get hands put on them if they do one,” he said, adding that the offender wouldn’t just get escorted out, but “touched up a little bit on the way out.”

The WNBA game between the Golden State Valkyries and the Atlanta Dream was briefly paused after a d*ldo was thrown onto the court pic.twitter.com/z3bQyR2zmO — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 30, 2025

While the WNBA has been dealing with this ongoing issue for a few weeks, the seriousness of it has only just begun to sink in. Most recently, a Chicago Sky game was paused when a dildo landed behind Rachel Banham as she brought the ball up the court. The game resumed quickly, but fans at Wintrust Arena were left shaken. Security surrounded two people suspected of throwing the toy, but with no conclusive evidence, they were released.

Cunningham, Reeve, and the Players Say Enough Is Enough

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham spoke on the Show Me Something podcast and didn’t mince words. “The bounce that thing had… if that smacked someone in the face, that's going to be plastered everywhere,” she said. “If that thing even came from the rafters or bounced and slapped me in the face, that would be what I would be known for, for life.”

Minnesota Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve echoed those concerns after practice Thursday, slamming the behavior as not just immature but dangerous. “It’s not funny,” Reeve said. “The sexualization of women is what’s used to hold women down, and this is not different. This is just its latest form… We’re not the butt of the joke. They’re the problem.” More emphasis on what Cube said about people getting touched up.

One person has already faced consequences: 18-year-old Kaden Lopez was arrested in Phoenix after flinging a green dildo during a Mercury vs. Sun matchup. The league, Ice Cube, and its players, are hoping this marks a turning point. Because in their eyes, it's not just about pranks. It’s about basic respect for professional athletes.