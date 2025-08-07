Klay Thompson is throwing heat and catching hearts. In a recent clip that made the rounds online, the Dallas Mavericks guard took the mound for “The Sandlot Classic” charity baseball game and surprised everyone by firing a strike straight down the middle, SI reports.

It wasn’t just a ceremonial lob. Thompson delivered a legit fastball with real confidence. He looked like someone who’s been around the diamond far more than just casually.

While fans were hyped to see his pitching form, the real buzz came from who was standing by his side. Megan Thee Stallion, Thompson’s girlfriend, popped up in one of the photos from the event, wrapped in his arms while he wore his full uniform.

The two looked locked in, and this wasn't their soft launch either. Just weeks ago, they made things official with matching fits at Megan's charity event in NYC. Before that, fans spotted Thompson in the background of one of Megan's bikini pics in the Bahamas, which quietly set the internet on fire.

Since then, the couple has been giving fans a string of cozy updates. From fishing trips and matching golf outfits to steamy gym sessions, their chemistry has become hard to miss. Megan even let the world know that Klay picked out her first golf fit, which she proudly rocked on one of their days out.

Thompson hasn’t just been winning off the court either. The four-time NBA champion spent his offseason working out, putting on a three-point shooting clinic in the gym, and embracing his new city. He’s coming off a season with Dallas where he averaged 14 points and knocked down nearly 40 percent of his threes.

The Mavericks made headlines after trading away Luka Doncic midseason for Anthony Davis, a twist that shifted the team’s direction from what Klay originally envisioned. He admitted he joined Dallas expecting open looks created by Luka and Kyrie. But GM Nico Harrison clearly had something else in mind.

Even with the roster shake-up, Klay Thompson has embraced the city and his new teammates. And as he showed at the Sandlot Classic, he’s not afraid to step out of his comfort zone and still shine. Whether it’s draining threes or throwing strikes, Klay stays ready.

Now, one big question remains. Will Klay get a championship ring in Dallas first, or will Megan beat the Mavericks to the punch?