Kendrick Perkins isn’t shy about speaking his mind, but on the latest Road Trippin’ podcast, the former NBA big man made one thing crystal clear, which is there's a difference between disagreement and disrespect. With Jalen Hurts’ name at the center of offseason quarterback debates, Cam Newton found himself under fire from multiple directions. Ryan Clark questioned Newton’s credibility, Gillie Da Kid took things personal, and the whole thing turned into a media circus. But for Perkins, the real issue wasn’t about who ranked Hurts where. It was about how people who haven’t played at Newton’s level are talking at him instead of about him, AwfulAnnouncing reports.

“When you build up a resume at the highest level in high school, college, and the league — I’m not trying to hear clown and bum talk,” Perkins said. “Some convos just aren’t for certain folks, and that’s okay. Stay in your lane.”

Perk made it clear that he’s not above criticism or honest debate. What he’s tired of are personal attacks from people who never laced them up on Sundays. In his eyes, when Newton and Ryan Clark went back and forth, that was real. Two players with skin in the game. But when outside voices take it too far, the conversation shifts from critique to clout-chasing.

“Gillie and others? Nah,” he added. “Let football guys handle football convos. That’s not your table.”

Perkins vs. Barkley — next round coming?

The conversation with Newton wasn't a new thing. Charles Barkley, another media veteran who loves stirring the pot, recently took shots during the NBA season at ESPN for its constant coverage of the Lakers and Warriors while ignoring red-hot squads like the Thunder and Cavaliers.

Barkley, in typical fashion, said, “Y’all are idiots. The Cavs and OKC are rolling, and you’re stuck on LeBron and Steph.”

Perkins fired back on X with a not-so-subtle warning:

“Tell that senior citizen Charles Barkley that I’ll be around… keep that same energy.”

If Barkley and Perkins end up on the same set next year, as Barkley hinted, the sparks might be louder than the takes. Kendrick Perkins has no plans to back down, especially when the shots start sounding personal.