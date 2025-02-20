While the latest Marvel movie, Captain America: Brave New World, hasn't impressed everyone, Anthony Mackie caught the attention of the legendary Stephen A. Smith.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share his review of the new movie. Smith specifically gave a shoutout to Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson/Captain America.

“Man[,] shoutout to [Anthony Mackie] as Captain America!” Smith raved. “Caught the new movie yesterday and loved it! So good.”

Of course, it is nice to see praise for Brave New World, which currently holds a 49% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Luckily, its audience score is much higher at 80%.

Stephen A. Smith's praise for Anthony Mackie and Captain America: Brave New World after its successful opening weekend. The fourth Captain America movie grossed $88.8 million domestically. It beat out another new release, Paddington in Peru, for the top spot at the box office.

To date, Brave New World has grossed $106 million domestically during its run. It has made another $98 million overseas, bringing its total haul to $204.6 million.

What is Captain America: Brave New World about?

Brave New World picks up after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sam Wilson (Mackie) has regained the Captain America mantle, and he now works closely with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford).

After his close friend, Isiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), attempts to kill Ross, Wilson has to figure out who is behind the conspiracy. He enlists the help of Joaquin Torres/the new Falcon (Danny Ramirez), to solve the mystery.

Additionally, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Xosha Roquemore, Tim Blake Nelson, and Liv Tyler star in the Marvel movie. Brave New World marks the MCU returns of Tyler and Nelson, who were last seen in The Incredible Hulk.

Most of Brave New World operates as a sequel to The Incredible Hulk, the MCU's second movie. It pays off storylines set up in it, including Ross' relationship with his daughter.

Ford also takes over the role of Ross from the late William Hurt. Hurt passed away in 2022. He previously played the role in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow.

Now, Ford will have to continue assuming the mantle in any projects Ross is in. It was not his first time playing a president, though, as fans of Air Force One will remember.

Captain America: Brave New World was directed by Julius Onah, best known for previously making The Cloverfield Paradox. He co-wrote the script with Rob Edwards, Malcolm Spellman, Jalan Musson, and Peter Glanz.