Cristiano Ronaldo has now revealed a never-before-seen side of himself via Georgina Rodríguez's social media. Arguably, one of the greatest soccer players on the planet, Ronaldo, is also widely known for spending time with his family. Often sharing pictures with his family and children, “CR7” was now found spending quality time and bonding with his young daughter.

His fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez, recently uploaded a video on her Instagram story, where the father of five could be seen spending intimate time with his youngest daughter, Bella Esmeralda, while tying her hair into a ponytail. The global soccer icon was seen completely embracing his role as a girl dad. While seated, Ronaldo, with Bella resting peacefully in his lap, carefully styled her curly hair, expertly styling two ponytails while effortlessly handling a hair tie. Bella remained calm, focused on her dress as her father concentrated on the task. The scene suggested it was a common practice between the father-daughter duo.

Through her Instagram stories, Rodríguez often shares candid and personal glimpses into their family life with the fans, giving them a better chance to connect with the 40-year-old Portuguese and Al-Nassr forward.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo marry Georgina Rodríguez?

Dating for nearly a decade, Ronaldo proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, last year, after several years of being together. Rodriguez announced the news of her engagement on social media with a photo of her hand and the ring. While engaged, the couple has not yet shared a confirmed wedding date.

The couple shares five children: twins Eva Maria and Mateo, 8, daughter Alana, 7, and daughter Bella, 3. Ronaldo is also the father to Cristiano Jr., whom he welcomed from a previous, unnamed relationship.