Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is facing serious allegations after his ex-girlfriend, Dacoda Nichole, publicly accused him of domestic abuse spanning several years.

On Tuesday, Nichole posted a carousel to Instagram that included multiple photos showing visible injuries and damage inside a home, including what appeared to be a hole in the wall. Her caption described repeated instances of alleged physical and emotional abuse, control, and intimidation, along with claims involving incidents during pregnancy and disputes after their breakup.

Nichole wrote that she stayed silent for years to protect Rice’s image but said she reached a breaking point. She detailed situations in which she claims Rice showed up uninvited to her residence, damaged property, and left her without financial support while she cared for their children. The post also accused Rice of presenting a public persona that did not align with her private experiences.

Rice has not issued a public response to the allegations at the time of publication.

The accusations come as Rice remains an active member of the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL’s most visible franchises. Any allegations involving domestic violence often draw heightened scrutiny due to league policies and past precedent, though no official action or statement from the NFL has been announced.

Instagram Post Brings Allegations to Light

In her caption, Nichole emphasized that her decision to speak publicly focused on protecting her peace and her children. She described a pattern she says continued even after their separation, including disputes over housing and parenting responsibilities.

Her post framed the decision as one driven by exhaustion rather than retaliation, stating she no longer felt able to stay quiet. The images and accompanying message quickly circulated across social media, prompting widespread discussion and concern among fans.

At this stage, the claims remain allegations shared publicly by Nichole. No legal filings or law enforcement updates have been confirmed, and neither Rashee Rice nor the Chiefs organization has commented.

As the situation develops, attention will likely turn to whether additional information emerges and how the league responds, particularly given its stated commitment to addressing domestic violence and personal conduct issues.