New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns is still riding the high from a Christmas proposal that saw nerves, joy, and a very public reaction from his future wife. Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Towns opened up about popping the question to longtime partner Jordyn Woods and how the moment unfolded in front of a packed room, per Complex.

Meyers framed the proposal as the highlight of Towns’ Christmas Day, joking that it narrowly edged out the Knicks’ 126–124 win over the Cavaliers. Towns did not disagree. He laughed as he recalled the crowd’s reaction, admitting he could not tell whether the cheers were for him or for Woods. In his mind, the answer was obvious. He joked that everyone in the room seemed far more excited for her.

The proposal, Towns explained, came as a complete surprise to Woods despite their long history together. After more than five years as a couple, he felt confident the moment mattered because of what they had already weathered together. Towns spoke about choosing each other through the highs and lows, a theme he returned to repeatedly during the interview.

A ring, a reaction, and family approval

Towns said he put a lot of thought into the engagement ring, wanting it to represent the bond they built over time. When he finally asked, Woods’ response left no doubt. He described her as ecstatic, a word he repeated with a grin. Just as important, her mother Elizabeth Woods gave her approval, which Towns called the most meaningful green light of all.

Woods later echoed that joy on social media, calling the proposal the perfect way to close out the year. The couple confirmed the engagement on Christmas Day with a joint Instagram post captioned “Marry Christmas,” alongside photos from Overstory, a rooftop bar in New York City where Towns got down on one knee.

For Towns, the night blended love, laughter, and a milestone he clearly does not take lightly. Between the jokes and the smiles, his message came through clearly. This was not just a holiday moment, it was a commitment built on years of choosing each other.