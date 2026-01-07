The NBA Slam Dunk Contest has searched for relevance in recent years, and during NBA on NBC’s postgame coverage, three familiar voices floated a name that instantly grabbed attention, per Heavy. Carmelo Anthony, Tracy McGrady, and Vince Carter discussed ways to inject star power into All-Star Weekend, and the conversation ended with a bold suggestion: Bronny James.

While Carter leaned toward realistic options, McGrady framed the moment around location and spotlight. With Los Angeles hosting the festivities, he argued that Hollywood demands a name that pulls casual fans in. Carmelo Anthony followed with a quick addition, pointing directly to Bronny. The message felt clear, the contest needs buzz, and Bronny brings it by default.

Bronny’s role with the Los Angeles Lakers remains limited, but his last name carries gravity. The panel emphasized that visibility matters just as much as résumé for an event built on spectacle. In that context, the dunk contest becomes less about rotation minutes and more about moments that travel across social feeds.

Why Bronny’s Name Fits the Dunk Contest Conversation

Bronny has flashed athleticism in short stints and practice settings, enough to fuel curiosity without overpromising. McGrady and Anthony also pointed to timing. All-Star Weekend lands in Los Angeles, and even with the Clippers technically hosting, Lakers fans dominate the landscape. A Bronny appearance would guarantee engagement from both diehards and casual viewers.

Also, let's not forget Bronny participated in the dunk contest in high school. He finished second at the 2023 McDonald's Powerade JamFest to Duke commit Sean Stewart, despite impressive dunks, including one over his brother Bryce James. He reached the finals but ultimately fell short of the title. This could be his chance to secure a dunk contest victory.

The league has leaned heavily on younger or lesser-known players to fill recent dunk fields, often with mixed results. Bronny would not break precedent in that sense, but his presence would shift the energy. Other names, including VJ Edgecombe or Ja Morant, continue to circulate among fans, yet availability and willingness always shape the final list.

Nothing suggests the NBA has made a move, but the on-air callout underscored a larger issue. The NBA Slam Dunk Contest needs conversation starters. For one night, Bronny James might be exactly that.