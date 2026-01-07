Despite suffering an injury while defending the Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella during the Dec. 12, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer will not relinquish the title.

PWInsider (via Sports Illustrated) reports that Vaquer is “physically beaten up,” but it doesn't appear that she will “miss any significant amount of time.”

She is recovering from an injury, but it may not be as bad as fans assume. Vaquer wore a walking boot during the Jan. 5, 2026, edition of RAW, including during her promo. She revealed her intent to continue defending the title, despite her ailment.

Vaquer was interrupted by an irate Rodriguez. She was taken backstage by WWE officials before being attacked by Rodriguez again.

What's next for WWE's Stephanie Vaquer following her injury?

Judging by the latest report, it doesn't sound like Vaquer will require any extended time off to heal her injury. That should come as a relief to WWE fans, as several other stars have recently suffered injuries.

Article Continues Below

Vaquer has held the Women's World Championship for over 100 days since beating Iyo Sky to win it at Wrestlepalooza. Shortly after winning the championship, Vaquer beat Tiffany Stratton — the reigning Women's Champion at the time — at Crown Jewel to win the second Women's Crown Jewel Championship.

Since becoming champion, Vaquer has defended the Women's World Championship several times. She has successfully defended the title several times against Rodriguez and Bella.

She is still entrenched in a feud with them. Bella and Rodriguez were unsuccessful in challenging for it during the Dec. 29 edition of RAW.

Vaquer had a breakout year in 2025 upon joining the main roster after WrestleMania 41. She competed in Money in the Bank before winning the battle royal at Evolution in July. Now, she's the reigning Women's World Champion.

Before her main roster run, Vaquer was known for her time on the indies and in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. She also had a brief run in AEW before joining WWE's NXT brand. While in NXT, Vaquer won the Women's North American Championship and held it for 77 days before her main roster call-up.