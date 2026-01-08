Cam Newton is sharing why his view on marriage has changed.

The father of nine has never been married, and during an appearance on The NXT Chapter podcast with Bishop T.D. Jakes, the former NFL quarterback, shared that there were “a lot of worldly things that crept into it” in his regard to how he views marriage now.

Newton shared that by growing up in the church, he viewed marriage as only one-dimensional and did not consider the parts that were hidden behind tradition.

“Sister so-and-so and brother so-and-so,” he recalled, adding that kids did not see what adults were actually going through behind closed doors. “You start to realize, ‘Y’all values of marriage ain’t the same that I was used to.’”

While Newton shared his view on marriage, which could be taken as controversial, he makes it clear that he is not against the sanctified union.

“It’s not that I have an issue with marriage,” he frankly. “My desire for marriage is not greater than my fear of divorce.”

Newton explained that there are different elements in relationships that can tear it down such as fame, money, and ego. He posed the question if it would be easier if those elements were out the way which he answered that you might not be able to “find out until it’s too late.”

He added that, “The most impactful vow for me is ‘for better or for worse. I want to know without a shadow of a doubt—how is that evidenced?”

Why did Cam Newton not marry his ex?

Newton is currently dating actress and model Jasmin Brown. The couple has been dating since 2022 and they share two children together. During his Funky Friday podcast back in 2022, he interviewed media personality Brittany Renner and in that episode she asked him why he didn't marry Kia Procter who is the mother of four of his children.

“That’s a great question…The thing is that person that I was while we were having children together, I couldn’t be the best husband,” he said. “I wasn’t prepared to be a husband then.”

Newton shared that Proctor made it known that she wanted to be married, but he wasn’t ready to commit despite being together for about seven years.

“We were both young. There was nothing, and still nothing I would never do for her. But at the same time, the person that she was when I met her, it wasn’t the person she was when I left her,” he said. “When I met Kia, and I say this protecting her, she wasn’t the one to be like, ‘I want to be married.’ I was more so the person, my parents been together 36 years. I know what marriage looks like: the ups, the downs, the trials, the tribulations.”

