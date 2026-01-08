Tensions are high between WWE NXT general manager and The Rock's daughter, Ava, and the newly-signed former Women's North American Champion, Blake Monroe.

So much so, that Monroe called Ava a “nepo baby b***h.” This came after Ava told Monroe to “p**s off” in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Ava was responding to a backstage segment from NXT with Monroe when she made her comment.

“Don't make me call daddy you power tripping nepo baby b***h,” Monroe responded in a since-deleted post.

Blake Monroe with some strong words for Ava 👀 pic.twitter.com/g10wSABqdX — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) January 7, 2026 Expand Tweet

It is unclear if their feud will end there. Monroe is still currently part of the NXT brand, and their feud will likely continue into the near future if she remains there.

Blake Monroe's WWE NXT run may end soon

Monroe's tenure in NXT could end soon, as there are reports that WWE is thinking about calling her up to the main roster. She hasn't even been on NXT for a full year and is already being discussed for a promotion.

Article Continues Below

If she is called up to the main roster, she will reportedly join the Monday Night RAW brand, adding to the depth of their women's division.

Monroe is coming off her brief NXT Women's North American Championship reign. It ended after 52 days during the Dec. 16, 2025, edition of NXT in an unplanned manner.

A botch resulted in Thea Hail winning the championship. There was visible confusion on the faces of those in the ring, and Hail would lose the championship to Izze Dame at New Year's Evil on Jan. 6.

Monroe is best known for her time in AEW as Mariah May. She joined the promotion in 2023, and her last match took place at Revolution on Mar. 9, 2025. She lost to “Timeless” Toni Storm in a Falls Count Anywhere match for the Women's World Championship.

Before leaving the promotion, she was a one-time Women's World Champion. She held the title for 174 days before losing it to Storm. Additionally, she won the Women's Owen Hart Cup in 2024.