Cardi B is over being famous.

The Grammy-winning rapper went on a fiery rant on X as she exploded about the cost of fame.

“I gotta express myself,” the rapper said. “When I express myself, I feel way much motherf***ing better. The f***? Let me cope, b***h. The f***? Are you this motherf***ing famous, b***h? Talk to me when you this motherf***ing famous, b***h.”

Cardi continued, “When you got this type of motherf***ing fame and this type of motherf***ing money, b***h, then you motherf***ing talk to me. Don’t tell me how to motherf***ing feel. The f***? B***h, you ain’t in my motherf***ing shoes.”

The “Hello” rapper's rant follows her boyfriend Stefon Diggs' current legal trouble as he faces charges of strangulation and assault over an alleged financial dispute with his private chef. She has also defended her boyfriend whom she welcomed a son with in November 2025.

What has Stefon Diggs said amid assault allegations?

While Diggs broke his silence since the charges were made public, he did not speak on his legal troubles following Sunday's (Jan. 4) game against the Miami Dolphins.

“Taken aback by some things that’s been going on,” he said, adding that he apologizes for missing speaking with media previously. “But I want to be here to say sorry I wasn’t available for those couple days. It’s a different kind of time.”

The wide receiver warned reporters that he would not be discussing anything about the allegations.

He continued, “It’s definitely an open case, so I can’t even say anything about it. I will be open to any football questions, anything you want to know. I don’t want to be rude or disruptive in any way. If anybody asks me a question pertaining to [the allegations], I’m obviously just going to give you a look. Y’all kind of know me at this point.”

His lawyer has spoken out and denies the allegations against the Patriots star.

“They are unsubstantiated, uncorroborated and were never investigated — because they did not occur,” attorney David Meier said. “The timing and motivation for making the allegations is crystal clear: They are the direct result of an employee-employer financial dispute that was not resolved to the employee’s satisfaction. Stefon looks forward to establishing the truth in a court of law.”

Following the news breaking on the allegations, the Patriots also issued a statement.

“The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time.”

Diggs is scheduled to be arraigned on January 23, which is just two days before the AFC Championship game is scheduled to be played. The Patriots' next game will be on Jan. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers at 8 p.m. EST.