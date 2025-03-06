Alleged text messages from Ayesha Howard claim that Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Anthony Edwards does not care to visit their alleged newborn daughter. In the since-deleted screenshot of an alleged Instagram DM message exchange Howard posted on her Instagram Story Wednesday (March 5), she claimed that Edwards is the one that was chasing after her initially.

“I don’t normally out my dm’s but listen please stop the “TRAPPED” and the one nightstand narrative this man started pursuing me back in 2022 and literally did not stop pursuing me until he got me and Aubri’ He did all of the choosing [kissing emoji],” she wrote in a screenshot obtained by The Shade Room.

Howard and Edward's daughter Aubri Summer Howard was born in October 2024 and the paternity was established of the newborn in December 2024.

Anthony Edwards Allegedly Asked Ayesha Howard For An Abortion

This is the second time in less than a month that Edwards has made headlines for her life off the court. Last month, Howard claims that Edwards asked her to get an abortion according to a text message per In Touch Weekly after she told him she was expecting a child. “I’m pregnant… wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice. We probably should have kept it cordial but we’re here now.”

Edwards allegedly replied, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.”

Howard and Edward are currently figuring out what the next steps are in their case and have gone to court on child support for Aubri Summer Howard.

“[Ayesha] and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was recently established through DNA testing,” Edwards wrote in his declaration per In Touch Weekly. “I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

Howard said in her declaration that Edwards does not want anything to do with Aubri Summer. “Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms and made it clear, through text messages, that he did not want to be involved in the life of our child. His exact words were that our daughter would be a ‘fatherless child.’”

The social media personality was referring to a text message between she and the NBA star where she allegedly asked Edwards if he hated her, to which he responded, “[Yes]. Because you bringing a child in the world that’s gone be without a father.”

Ayesha added in the declaration, “From that point on, Anthony never reached out to me to inquire about my well-being, the well-being of our child, or any of the needs I had during my pregnancy. I did not receive any support—emotional, financial or otherwise — throughout the entire duration of my pregnancy.”

Howard reacted to the backlash she received online where some social media users blamed her for having a child with someone who made it known that they were not interested. Others criticized the 23 and 38 age gap. Howard also has a son, Jordan, with rapper Lil Baby.

In a lengthy message to Instagram, Howard called out the men who decide to not support women whom they have children with.

“To the men who have lacked and continue to lack male representation, influence, and accountability; being a man doesn't start or stop with an erection,” she wrote at the time. “Being a father is not optional after bypassing the preventative measures available to you beforehand. Don't become what your fathers were to your mothers. Conceiving takes two. In that moment, both male and female have choices that determine the outcome of tomorrow. It's everyone's responsibility to make choices they can live with.”