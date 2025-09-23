Simone Biles was turning heads in her latest outfit at the Chicago Bears game.

The world-renowned gymnast supported her husband, Bears' safety Jonathan Owens, at his Sept. 21 game against the Dallas Cowboys. The Bears defeated the Cowboys 31-14.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist wore a denim-on-denim outfit that consisted of a mini skirt and a long-sleeve denim top. What pulled the outfit together and stuck out the most were her white knee-high boots. She also accessorized with a small denim purse.

Joining Biles was fellow gymnast Suni Lee. The 2020 Olympic all-around gold medalist went for a more sporty look compared to Biles' denim chic outfit. Lee wore an oversized $1.2K worth Louis Vuitton Chunky Intarsia Football T-shirt in black and red, dark denim jeans, and a pointed black heel.

The gymnasts also made an appearance on Biles' Instagram Story and used the trending sound Simone took to her Instagram stories and added the trending sound from the TV show Gossip Girl, “Okay, guys, we’re back! Did you miss us? Because we missed you!”

It's not a surprise that Biles' outfit is always to the 10s, as she previously shared that once she retires from gymnastics that she might pivot into fashion.

“We’re trying to enter the fashion industry and beauty industry,” Biles told The Olympics Podcast last month. “Some of the things I can’t talk about, but they are in the works, and it’s gonna be really exciting. But yeah. There’s always a project to be made, even if that’s just like the post-Olympic tour, or trying to have involvement in the 2028 Olympics. So yeah, that’s kind of like what’s on the horizon.”

However, Biles has not publicly declared if she is walking away from gymnastics just yet.

“I have accomplished so much in my sport,” she told French newspaper L'Equipe back in April.

“For me to come back, I would really need to be excited by it,” the 11-time Olympic medalist said.

Giving that the next the 2028 Olympics will be in Los Angeles, fans believe it would be a good homegoing for the most-decorated gymnast.

“You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating,” Biles added.

However, Biles has not shared where she will be come the next Olympics.

“And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided.”