Ja’Marr Chase is making headlines again, but not for his route running or highlight catches. The Bengals star recently signed a four-year, $161 million extension to stay in Cincinnati, securing his spot as one of the NFL’s highest-paid receivers. Yet over the weekend, it was Chase's walk out of a New York lounge, not a game-winning touchdown, that stirred social media, per TMZ.

Chase was leaving Zero Bond after attending Fanatics Fest when a woman approached him for what appeared to be a hug. Dressed in a sleek all-black outfit, she reached out and lightly touched his shoulder. In response, Chase kept it moving. No words, no eye contact, just a calm stride toward his car while the woman stood there stunned.

The clip spread quickly online, and fans had mixed reactions. Some felt the woman crossed a boundary, while others were surprised Chase didn’t at least acknowledge her. Still, the 25-year-old receiver seemed unbothered, focused solely on leaving the scene without creating more of a moment than necessary.

When fame becomes a magnet

This wasn’t the first time Chase made waves in recent days. Earlier in the week, he declined to sign an autograph on a plane. A fan asked while Chase sat quietly in his seat, and when he chose not to respond, the fan didn’t take it well. But the truth is, athletes aren’t obligated to offer signatures on demand. Their time and presence come at a premium, and the value of those interactions is often inflated by those looking to capitalize on them.

In New York, the ask wasn’t for a signature. It was for a hug, an even more personal gesture. Some might argue it was harmless, but Chase appeared to think otherwise. Without knowing who the woman was, he had every reason to keep his space. Her reaction was priceless, though, and it told the story better than any caption could. She simply did not expect to get shut down.

In public, Ja’Marr Chase will always draw attention. But whether it’s handshakes, hugs or selfies, he’s choosing his moments and keeping his boundaries clear.