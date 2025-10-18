A hot mic has landed Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson in some hot water.

On Friday (Oct. 17), journalist Pablo Torre shared audio on an episode of his podcast, Pablo Torre Finds Out, which contained the former cheerleader complaining about employees during a recording session of the UNC football coach's podcast, Coach by Bill Belichick. The podcast is hosted by Belichick and other NFL icons such as. Matt Patricia, and Michael Lombardi.

In the audio, obtained by Torre's podcast, Hudson is overheard saying:

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” Hudson said.

The UNC football coach responded, “They can’t do s–t.”

Right?” Hudson responded in agreement with her boyfriend, whom she has been dating in 2023.

How did the NFL Films respond about Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick's leaked audio?

NFL Films reached out to ESPN personality Pat McAfee to read their statement on his eponymous show. The media company shared that they are aware of the audio but are not involved with the production of Belichick's podcast.

“When this footage was captured, NFL Films did not produce Coach with Bill Belichick,” NFL Films said in the statement, as read by McAfee. “NFL Films did not edit this show, NFL Films did not shoot the show, NFL Films did not and does not own the show.”

While NFL Films is not producing the show they understand why fans might think there is a correlation since Belichick uses their facility to film.