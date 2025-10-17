The 2025 North Carolina football season has been awful on the field, but its impact is overshadowed by what's happening off the field, which is the biggest story. There has been a media circus surrounding Bill Belichick, thanks to how he has handled the head coaching job at Chapel Hill, and due to how much control his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, has over him and everything around him.

Pablo Torre has been at the forefront of investigating the background behind Hudson and Belichick's relationship and how much control she has over his business despite her age and lack of experience running a brand and a business. On the latest episode of “Pablo Torre Finds Out,” a behind-the-scenes clip about Belichick's show “Coach” revealed that both were trash-talking the crew behind their backs.

“I don’t know how they have four full-time graphics people,” Hudson said.

“They can’t do s***,” Belichick said.

“Right?” Hudson responded.

Before she heard of the hot mic, she was seen telling the crew things they could do differently and how she’d do them differently. According to Torre, the crew had no idea Hudson would even show up, so they were caught off guard by how much she tried to interject herself into the show preparation.

It is worth noting that while this clip is from last year, when Belichick was doing media with NFL Films, Torre specified that the power dynamic in the clip is not much different from what we are seeing at North Carolina right now.

The power dynamic is key here because Torre was also the first to report that Hudson was banned from North Carolina's football facilities, even though the school later denied those allegations.

Torre's reporting noted that North Carolina football general manager Michael Lombardi, who followed Belichick to Chapel Hill, issued the ban on Hudson.

The extent to which Jordon Hudson has been intertwined with Belichick and the North Carolina football program has been disputed because Belichick has downplayed her involvement. However, there was also a report that Belichick was copying Hudson on every email with the football program.

The whole situation in North Carolina is weird, and it seems like only a matter of time before the Belichick era at Chapel Hill ends much sooner than expected.