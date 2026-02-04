After recently starring in the movie Roofman, Channing Tatum needs to get surgery to repair a shoulder problem, as he revealed on Instagram.

Tatum took to Instagram to provide an update to his fans before surgery. He posted a black-and-white picture of himself in the hospital.

“Just another day. Another challenge,” Tatum wrote, before acknowledging, “This one is gonna be hard. But whatever. Let’s get it in.”

Of course, his post sent fans into a frenzy. He then took to his Instagram Stories to clarify that he was getting surgery to repair a “separated shoulder.” He posted before-and-after photos, showing the screw in his shoulder via an X-ray, writing, “Screwed shoulder. Yay,” over it.

Is Channing Tatum okay after getting surgery?

Fans will want to keep an eye on Tatum's social media pages for updates following his surgery. While he had a separated shoulder, it appears the surgery went successfully. Hopefully, he is able to begin filming his next projects sooner rather than later.

Tatum has been booked and busy lately. His latest movie, Josephine, just premiered at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23.

Before that, he was last seen in Roofman. He played a real-life robber named Jeffrey Manchester who hid in a toy store following his escape from prison.

He's had a career revival of sorts in recent years, dating back to Dog. Tatum has recently starred in the likes of The Lost City, Magic Mike's Last Dance, Fly Me to the Moon, Deadpool & Wolverine, and Blink Twice.

Earlier in his career, Tatum gained notoriety for his roles in movies such as She's the Man and Step Up. He then led the G.I. Joe franchise, starring in The Rise of Cobra and Retaliation. Tatum has also led the Magic Mike and Jump Street reboot series.