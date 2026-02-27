Alysa Liu is letting fans in on her love life.

Liu has been in the spotlight after securing two gold Olympic medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics. While fans know about her discipline after briefly retiring from figure skating and then having an epic comeback, fans know little about her love life until now.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, she shared whether she was dating someone.

“Oh my god, this is, like, the first time I’ve talked about this,” she said when asked about her love life last month. “That’s a whole other thing that I’m not feeling right now. I have so much love in my life already, and I have so many amazing people, I just haven’t felt the need to look for more or look elsewhere. I really love myself. And my standards are quite high, too.”

The skater is already teasing what she could be interested in next. She shared with E! News this week that she is going to tap into her creative side.

“I have work that I want to put out,” she told the outlet. “I have creative ideas. I'm really into fashion and I love to express myself in any way and sharing my story and my life experiences. I love storytelling and I love hearing other stories from other people, too.”

Liu's epic return to ice after hitting a brief pause at 16 then starting again at 18 — the skater is now 20 — came from a change within how she wanted to not only prioritize their career but how she wanted it to be handled. In an interview with 60 Minutes last month she shared that she wanted to comeback but would only do it if it was her own way.

“I get to pick my own program music. I get to help with the creative process of the program,” she revealed. “If I feel like I’m skating too much, I’ll back down. If I feel like I’m not skating enough, I’ll ramp it up. No one’s going to starve me. Tell me what I can and can’t eat.”

Before Liu's gold medal wins, the last woman to win a gold for Team USA in figure skating was Sarah Hughes in 2002.