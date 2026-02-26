The last couple of years as WWE's “Final Boss” have been a big money-maker for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, whose salary for 2024 and 2025 has been revealed.

TKO Group Holdings' annual report filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission has surfaced (via Cultaholic), and it reveals that The Rock received $21.7 million in TKO shares. He received $4 million most recently in 2025 and $17.7 million in 2024.

Additionally, he received royalties of $900,000 a year for 2024 and 2025. WWE also covered his travel expenses whenever he worked for them (i.e., the Elimination Chamber PLE). These expenses came out to $2.6 million in 2024 and $600,000 in 2025.

Why was The Rock's WWE salary so high in 2024?

The reason there is such disparity between 2024 and 2025 is how much he worked. Of course, he was heavily involved in the Road to WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Originally, he appeared to be set to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, the seeds were planted for this after Cody Rhodes (who had unsuccessfully challenged Reigns for the championship a year earlier at WrestleMania 39) had just won his second Royal Rumble in a row.

Technically, Rhodes was entitled to the match. However, The Rock appeared to force his way into the story. Fans revolted, causing the “#WeWantCody” movement.

This resulted in a pivot for the storyline. The Rock wrestled at WrestleMania 40, but he teamed up with Reigns instead of facing him. They defeated Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1 of the event. He returned the following night to interfere in the match between Reigns and Rhodes.

He has made some sporadic appearances since. These include The Rock playing a big role in John Cena's heel turn at the 2025 Elimination Chamber PLE.

If recent reports are any indication, The Rock may get another big payday soon. He has reportedly received the “largest offer” in professional wrestling history to wrestle at WrestleMania 43 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.