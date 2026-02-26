The NFL 2025-26 season and Super Bowl 60 are now finally over. The National Football League is now looking forward to a serious makeover for its coverage before the 2026-2027 season.

Former head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin, recently stepped down from the position, and now could be looking for a job switch. Tomlin is reportedly among the top choices for a TV opportunity with FOX Sports, according to a new report from The Athletic, but he might be “reluctant” to enter the spot.

The report further explored that he is close to Fox’s Jay Glazer. Following Jimmy Johnson's retirement a year ago and that spot still vacant, Fox finds itself with an opening for a “former Super Bowl-winning coach” on their studio desk. Although, despite his close relationship with Glazer, Fox still has one big threat who could steal away Tomlin. Athletic's report further revealed Tomlin to be high on NBC's list as well.

Article Continues Below

After 17 seasons on air, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported that Tony Dungy might also be on his way out, leaving NBC with a vacant spot as well. Although NBC has not yet officially announced a decision, Tomlin is high on both Fox's and NBC's lists. Dungy joined NBC in 2009 after a Super Bowl-winning coaching stint.

Tomlin continues to be a primary target for FOX Sports, despite all the speculation. If he decides to join FOX Sports, Tomlin could become part of the NFL Sunday coverage team with legendary figures like Michael Strahan, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Rob Gronkowski.