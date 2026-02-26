The San Antonio Spurs have surged to a 42-16 mark, climbing to second in the Western Conference behind the rapid evolution of Victor Wembanyama. The 7-foot-4 centerpiece has reshaped the Spurs’ defensive identity while anchoring their offense, and his trajectory now fuels a larger conversation about legacy.

On a recent episode of the Game Over podcast, super agent Rich Paul addressed whether the league will crown a singular face moving forward, per PFSN. Paul pushed back on the idea of one standard-bearer.

“When I look at the league today, talent-wise, there are a number of guys you could say could probably be the face… I think it’ll be a collective of players just like it was when Michael left in 1998. I don’t think it was one person… You had Iverson, Vince, T-Mac, Kobe, and Shaq. There were storylines with all of them as a collective,” Paul said.

Rich Paul Lays Out the GOAT Conditions

Later in the same conversation, Paul sharpened his stance. While he expects multiple stars to share the spotlight, he believes one player can still separate himself historically. In his view, Wembanyama holds that ceiling.

“It’s two things: If he stays healthy, and if people don’t try to penalize him for how it looks,” Paul stated. “Most people try to penalize you because it didn’t look like their GOAT. It’s just about his body of work. My answer is yes!”

Paul’s first qualifier carries weight. The modern GOAT debate centers on Michael Jordan and LeBron James, two icons who paired dominance with durability. James, now 41, stands just 12 games shy of surpassing Robert Parish for most games played in NBA history, a testament to longevity that strengthens his case.

Wembanyama’s path has not unfolded as smoothly. A blood clot issue last year sidelined him, and nagging injuries have interrupted stretches of availability. He has looked steadier this season, but sustained health will shape how seriously historians weigh his résumé.

Still, the tools remain undeniable. Wembanyama alters shots at the rim, stretches defenses with perimeter skill, and commands attention on every possession. Paul’s endorsement does not crown him today. It frames the standard.

If Wembanyama stacks production, wins, and availability over time, the debate will not ask whether he belongs in the conversation. It will ask how high he climbs.