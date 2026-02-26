The term WAG once felt like background noise in sports culture. Today, in certain cases, it feels inverted. In a league that thrives on personality, branding, and cross-industry visibility, some NBA partners command as much, if not more, cultural gravity than the players themselves. This is not about diminishing talent on the court. It is about recognizing where influence lives in 2026.

Below are seven women whose platforms stretch far beyond courtside seats.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow built her name long before her engagement to Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma. The Canadian model first gained national attention on “America’s Next Top Model” in 2014 and later became the first model with vitiligo to walk in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. She has modeled for Fendi, Nike, Puma and Victoria’s Secret, and the BBC named her among its 100 Women in 2018.

Her engagement to Kuzma became headline news after he proposed during a Turks and Caicos getaway, complete with an 8.5 carat ring and a private jet filled with roses, according to E! News. Yet the proposal felt like a subplot in Harlow’s larger narrative. She runs Cay Skin, a suncare brand she launched in 2022. She speaks at global events. She owns her story.

In cultural recognition, Harlow often enters rooms first.

Angel Reese occupies a unique space. She dates Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr., who confirmed their relationship during a FanDuel TV appearance, calling her “my girl”, per Yahoo. Still, Reese commands a following that extends beyond traditional basketball fandom.

Reese emerged as a national star at LSU before entering the WNBA. Media coverage frequently frames Carter as Reese’s boyfriend, not the other way around. That dynamic matters. It signals whose name drives the clicks.

Reese controls her image, her endorsements, and her narrative. In this pairing, visibility tilts her way.

Draya Michele

Draya Michele built her platform through reality television and entrepreneurship years before her relationship with Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green dominated timelines. Michele starred on “Basketball Wives LA” and later founded Mint Swim, a swimwear brand that gained international traction.

In 2024, PEOPLE confirmed she and Green welcomed a child together. Coverage centered heavily on Michele’s brand, age gap discourse, and celebrity history. Green, a rising NBA talent, became part of her broader storyline.

Michele’s business portfolio and longstanding media presence give her an edge in mainstream awareness.

Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods does not need an introduction in pop culture circles. The model and entrepreneur built global recognition through her ties to the Kardashian orbit and later through her own ventures. She founded the fashion brand SECNDNTURE and continues to operate as a digital influencer, BET reports.

Her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns has drawn attention, but Woods entered the partnership with an established international following. Media often frames Towns as Woods’ partner rather than positioning her solely as an NBA girlfriend.

Brand equity matters. Woods carries hers independently.

GloRilla

GloRilla rose to national prominence with “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” earning Grammy recognition and signing with Yo Gotti’s CMG label. Since then, she has delivered charting projects and established herself as a leading voice in modern Southern hip hop.

Article Continues Below

She is currently dating Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram, an All Star caliber scorer. While Ingram commands respect on the court, GloRilla’s influence stretches across music, fashion, and digital culture.

In many mainstream conversations, her name trends first. The spotlight often follows the mic.

Megan Thee Stallion built global recognition long before any NBA connection. The Houston rapper has won multiple Grammy Awards, delivered No. 1 projects, and become one of the most visible stars in modern hip hop.

She has been linked to four-time NBA champion Klay Thompson, one of the greatest shooters in league history. Thompson’s résumé makes the comparison close. His championships and All-Star appearances carry historic weight.

Still, Megan’s crossover power in music, fashion, and pop culture often drives broader mainstream conversation. In many entertainment headlines, her name leads. With a player of Thompson’s stature, the scale balances. With most others, it likely would not.

Coco Jones

Coco Jones solidified her status as an R&B powerhouse before confirming her relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell. ESPN reported in 2025 that the pair became engaged after two years of dating.

Jones earned Grammy recognition and maintained a steady acting and music career. Media frequently frames Mitchell as Jones’ fiancé, reflecting her mainstream pull. Billboard and Essence coverage often focuses on her artistry first, relationship second.

Her name trends independently of any box score.

The Influence Shift

This conversation reflects a broader shift in sports culture. Visibility now extends across fashion, music, entrepreneurship, and social media. These women operate as CEOs, Grammy winners, All Americans, and global models.

The NBA remains a star-driven league. But in certain partnerships, the spotlight does not sit exclusively on the hardwood.

Sometimes it sits courtside, and sometimes it stands center stage.