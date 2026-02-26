Some would ride off in the sunset after hanging it up, but AJ Styles isn't done with WWE after his retirement at the hands of Gunther. In fact, he will probably stick around for a specific reason.

Speaking to Talk ‘N Shop (via Fightful Select), Styles revealed that he is going to continue working for WWE despite his recent final match against Gunther. He wants to help the younger talent out.

“I'm still gonna be working with WWE, that's not gonna change,” Styles said. “I have these dreams and aspirations of helping out the younger talent and helping them get ready. And if somebody's not ready [but] wants to get there, it's my job to hopefully help them get to that point where [they're] confident when they step into a WWE ring that they have the ability and the talent.”

AJ Styles says he's still going to work with WWE. He says he has dreams and aspirations of helping the younger talent in the company.

He is pumped to do this. Styles called this new role a “blessing,” and he is “so excited” for the newest chapter in his illustrious career.

AJ Styles' WWE retirement

At the 2026 Royal Rumble on Jan. 31, Styles' career ended. He put his career on the line in a match against Gunther, who has now retired legends like Goldberg, John Cena, and now Styles.

This put an end to his career a decade after he made his WWE debut at the 2016 Royal Rumble. It was a poetic end to a phenomenal career.

During the Feb. 23 edition of Monday Night RAW, Styles returned for a celebration of his retirement, confirming that he was done as an in-ring competitor. Now, he will be doing his part in getting the next generation ready.