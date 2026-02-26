The Toronto Raptors let one slip at Scotiabank Arena after a 110-107 loss to the San Antonio Spurs, and Brandon Ingram’s final shot summed up the night.

Toronto entered the fourth quarter with a 12 point cushion, but Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs refused to fade, SI reports. San Antonio caught fire from deep and chipped away at the lead possession by possession. With 16.1 seconds remaining, rookie Dylan Harper missed two free throws, yet hustled in for his own rebound to extend the play.

De’Aaron Fox then stepped to the line with 10.7 seconds left. He missed the first attempt but converted the second to push the margin to three. The Spurs fouled Immanuel Quickley while up three, preventing a potential tying three pointer. Quickley made just one, trimming the deficit to two. San Antonio split its next trip at the stripe, keeping it a one possession game and setting up a final chance for Toronto.

The Raptors executed a clean inbound that freed Ingram in the corner for the tying attempt. The look appeared ideal. The result was not.

GloRilla’s Reaction Goes Viral

Ingram’s shot sailed high, struck the backboard awkwardly, and dropped straight into Wembanyama’s hands. As the ball clanked away, cameras caught GloRilla reacting from the stands. Her face shifted from hope to a painful squint in seconds. The clip quickly made the rounds online.

Article Continues Below

Ingram still finished with 20 points, matching Quickley for the team lead. Jakob Poeltl added 15 off the bench to equal Scottie Barnes, while RJ Barrett and Jamal Shead contributed 12 apiece. For three quarters, Toronto controlled tempo and looked sharp on both ends.

San Antonio countered with balance. Devin Vassell led the way with 21 points, Fox added 20, and Harper supplied 15 off the bench. Stephon Castle scored 13. Wembanyama struggled overall, shooting 3 of 12 for 12 points, but secured the final rebound that sealed the win.

The Raptors played winning basketball for most of the night. In the closing seconds, one miss and one reaction defined everything.