While not known to fans for a long period of time, last year, while speaking to Cody Rhodes, Marty Supreme actor Timothée Chalamet revealed to the world his love and fandom for professional wrestling. Growing up watching and getting inspired by wrestling, Chalamet has once again expressed his love for the sport.

Recently speaking to Matthew McConaughey on Variety & CNN Town Hall, Chalamet explained how wrestling inspired him growing up before revealing his potential in-ring wrestling name to McConaughey. “What would my wrestling name be? The French Fool,” Chalamet claimed.

Also during their conversation, the Dune actor revealed how he found WWE and professional wrestling “hugely inspirational” while growing up. “Professional wrestling and WWE has been hugely influential to me. I feel like what I love with Marty Supreme and Matthew’s work as a whole and WWE, you see this with Bad Bunny tapping in or IShowSpeed and stuff like that, I just feel like it’s of the people, no matter how cheesy that sounds,” Chalamet said.

Article Continues Below

“New York is sort of a weird spot on the map of the world because New York, you can get the highest of the high and the lowest of the low. WWE is more of an Americana thing. New York’s got a lot of love for WWE.”

In the same conversation, he also opened up on his love for The Boogeyman and rewatching a Kevin Nash entrance video with the Dallas Buyers Club actor McConaughey. “I loved a wrestler named The Boogeyman, and he was just archetypally nightmarish,” he said. “We were watching Kevin Nash backstage today. I showed [Matthew McConaughey] a Kevin Nash entrance video because he did Magic Mike with Kevin Nash.”