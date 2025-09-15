During his recent concert on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at SoFi Stadium, iconic rapper Chris Brown was seen grinding on the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole.

Brown performed “Take You Down” while bringing Nicole on stage. He started by dancing around her before mounting her. Nicole appeared to be into the moment as well.

Videos surfaced of the performance, and the crowd appeared to go wild during the steamy moment. As the song reached its crescendo, Brown appeared to go in for a kiss. However, the lights dimmed, and it is unclear if they kissed.

Who is Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole?

Nowadays, Kelce is known for being with Taylor Swift. But before he was engaged to the most famous singer in the world, he was in a long relationship with Nicole.

They dated from 2017 to 22. Nicole is a social media influencer with over 846,000 Instagram followers. She was recently seen at the House on Champions event.

Now, Kelce and Swift are engaged. They announced their engagement on Tuesday, August 26, 2025, with a joint post on Instagram. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” their caption said.

Kelce is now two games into his 13th season in the NFL. He mulled retirement during the 2025 offseason after the Kansas City Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs are now 0-2 after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch. Kelce flashed moments of his signature self in Week 1. He scored a touchdown and logged 47 yards on two catches. In Week 2, he led the team with four catches for 61 yards. Kelce also caused an interception by tipping a ball to an Eagles defender.

Fans will have to wait and see if the Chiefs can turn it around. They have won three Super Bowls with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce. However, they have lost three games in a row dating back to Super Bowl 59.