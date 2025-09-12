The news of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's engagement has elicited a positive response from most, except the Kansas City Chiefs star's ex, Kayla Nicole.

While talking to the Daily Mail at the House of Champion event, Nicole was asked if she had a comment about her ex's recent engagement.

“Oh, no, no, no,” Nicole said. “But I'm really happy to be here at Champion, though!”

Nicole has yet to publicly comment on Kelce and Swift's engagement. Don't expect her to anytime soon, though. It appears she is focused on the present, not the past.

Who is Travis Kelce's ex, Kayla Nicole?

Before his relationship with Swift, Kelce dated Nicole from 2017 to 2022. She is a social media influencer with over 846,000 followers on Instagram.

The year after their breakup, Kelce and Swift began dating. Their relationship has garnered a lot of media attention, given both of their star power.

It became official after they were seen leaving the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2023 NFL season. Swift has since attended several Chiefs games, including their last two Super Bowl appearances. While she was mostly seen as a good luck charm for them, the Chiefs lost Super Bowl 59 to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce has also supported Swift on her ventures. He attended several Eras Tour concerts, especially when it was on its European leg in the summer of 2024. He appeared on stage with her during Swift's concert in London, England, on June 23, 2024.

Additionally, Swift announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on his New Heights podcast. After nearly two years of being together, she made her debut on his podcast in August 2025.

The Life of a Showgirl will be released on October 3, 2025. It marks the return of Swift's collaborations with producers Max Martin and Shellback.

On Tuesday, August 26, 2025, Kelce and Swift made the announcement that they were engaged. They announced it via a joint post on Instagram.“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the caption read.

The 2025 NFL season is underway, so it's unclear how much wedding planning Kelce is currently doing. Expect things to ramp up once the season concludes.