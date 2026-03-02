Earlier this year, former WWE United States Champion Logan Paul put up for auction his rare Pikachu trading card. It was sold for $16.492 million alongwith a diamond-encrusted necklace. Five years ago, Paul had purchased the card for $5.275 million.

The rare card was a PSA 10-rated Pikachu Illustrator card; it was one of just 39 created for a Pokémon illustration competition in the late 90s. Paul reportedly made nearly $ 8 million in profit after auction fees.

Shortly after his successful Pikachu card sale, Paul again presented himself for another expensive purchase. Sharing on social media, “The Maverick” revealed that he recently bid for Hulk Hogan’s worn and signed boots from WrestleMania 1 at a recent online auction.

“Stayed up until 2am in a bidding war trying to win Hulk Hogan’s worn & signed boots from [WrestleMania] 1. The inscription read [‘These are my real boots with my real blood on them from MSG, Hulk Hogan. I tapped out at $1,021,000.'] Gg to the winner.”

Paul bid $1,021,000 for Hogan's boots, which ‘The Hulkster” had worn in 1985 during WrestleMania 1. He was unsuccessful in his attempt to purchase the boots, which were ultimately sold for $1,037,000.

Logan Paul explains his Bad Bunny Super Bowl 60 diss

Earlier this year, at the Super Bowl Halftime show, Bad Bunny created history when he became the first-ever Latin American artist to headline the show. However, shortly after, he became the victim of severe trolling and criticism from Donald Trump, Jake Paul, and many others. While Logan Paul came to his defense, the former champion also dissed the Grammy-winning artist. Later on an episode of his ImPaulsive podcast, Paul addressed his diss and called it a “work.”

“In that regard, any time I’m asked about Bad Bunny, I think that in the back of my mind. To set that up, when I’m asked if I’m excited, saying ‘no,’ one word, now people are talking about it. However, there is truth to the fact that I’m a 30-year-old man,” he added. “I’m not excited about any halftime show. I don’t care. I didn’t even really watch the game that much. I was ripping packs. I’d say 80-20. Yeah. 80 being work. 20% like, I don’t care if it’s Bad Bunny performing or someone else.“