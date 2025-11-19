US President Donald Trump hosted a lavish black-tie dinner at the White House on November 18 for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, creating a rare blend of diplomacy, business, sports, and celebrity in one room, per TimesNowNews. Commanders owner Josh Harris and his wife, Marjorie Harris, took part in the high-profile evening, which already drew worldwide attention due to the Crown Prince’s first trip to the United States since the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Trump welcomed a long list of influential figures from Saudi Arabia and the United States. The guest list included royalty like Prince Badr bin Abdullah Al Saud and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. It also featured Cristiano Ronaldo, FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Bryson DeChambeau, and media figures Bret Baier and Maria Bartiromo. The New York Times noted that top business leaders such as Bill Ackman, Jeremy Allaire, and Lubna al-Olayan also attended.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Cristiano Ronaldo takes selfie with Elon Musk and other officials at White House dinner. pic.twitter.com/1f7RYrigmZ — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) November 19, 2025

During talks earlier in the day, the Crown Prince reportedly pledged nearly one trillion dollars in future investment, while Trump agreed to the sale of F-35 fighter jets. That diplomatic backdrop added even more weight to the dinner and the wide range of guests seated throughout the White House.

Article Continues Below

Trump pushes for Commanders stadium naming

Josh Harris attended the event at a moment when Trump also applies pressure on the Commanders behind the scenes. According to The Guardian, the president wants the franchise’s planned $3.7 billion stadium named after him. A senior White House official told the outlet that Trump personally delivered that request to a member of Harris’ ownership group.

The Commanders continue preparing a return to the RFK Stadium site, their former home from 1961 through 1996. Trump’s interest in the naming rights adds a surprising twist as the franchise evaluates options for a venue that aims to anchor a new era for the organization. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt put Trump’s position plainly in an email, saying, “That would be a beautiful name, as it was President Trump who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible.”