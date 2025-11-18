While they were teammates on the Indiana Fever, it doesn't sound like WNBA star Sophie Cunningham fully trusts Caitlin Clark, at least not with social media.

In an interview with Front Office Sports, Cunningham was asked who the “last person” would be that she would entrust with her social media accounts. It was a no-brainer: Clark. She could see Clark starting a conflict on the platform with people.

“One-thousand percent Caitlin [Clark],” said Cunningham without hesitation. “She is a s**t starter, and so she would definitely start some stuff on there.”

Luckily, Cunningham is able to keep her social media accounts to herself. However, if you ever see her “start” a conflict with a fan, it may be Clark behind it all.

WNBA stars Sophie Cunningham and Caitlin Clark were teammates on the Fever

Cunningham and Clark spent the 2025 season as teammates on the Fever. The former was traded to Indiana ahead of Clark's second season in the WNBA.

Unfortunately, they both had the injury bug throughout the season. Clark missed most of the season with various injuries, leading to others, such as Cunningham, to pick up the slack.

Cunningham played in 30 games before her own season-ending injury. She started 13 games in total before she was put on the shelf. Her injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17.

Before her injury, Cunningham was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She also averaged a steal per game.

Clark was having another stellar season before it was cut short. She was averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game before her season was ended. She played in 13 games throughout the season after playing in 40 the year before.

In her rookie season, Clark was named WNBA Rookie of the Year, All-Rookie Team, and WNBA All-Star. Additionally, she was All-WNBA First Team for her rookie season.