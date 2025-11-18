While he is about to call it a career, WWE legend John Cena is all praise for rising NXT sensation Je'Von Evans.

With just a few dates left before Cena's retirement match, WWE is currently busy hosting the “Last Time is Now” tournament. The winner of the tournament will receive the opportunity to face Cena in his final-ever match on Dec. 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Last night on the Nov. 17 edition of RAW, Je'Vong Evans faced off against Gunther in a first-round bout of the tournament. Despite failing to defeat Gunther, the youngster impressed Cena.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena is reportedly “very, very high” on Je'Von Evans'. The report noted that Cena went down to the developmental and was ‘very high' on Evans. Sheamus, who had a house match with Evans earlier, was also reportedly ‘raving' about him. Unfortunately, with Evans now out of the tournament, fans have lost the chance to see the 21-year-old clash against Cena in his last-ever bout.

Recently, Sheamus appeared for an interview on the Busted Open Radio and said, “I got to work, I wrestled Je’von [Evans] on Thursday. The kid’s awesome, man, he’s awesome. He did great, I tested him for sure. I brought it to him, and he brought it back. He was pretty physical, he’s put a bit of meat on as well since I first seen him.”

Still in his early 20s, Evans has successfully impressed several key people in WWE and is one of the fastest-rising superstars on the roster. His association with WWE began in 2023, following a tenure with AEW in 2022.

Is The Rock involved in John Cena's last match?

A few weeks ago, while speaking to Travis and Jason Kelce on the New Heights podcast, The Rock opened up about his influence on John Cena's last-ever wrestling opponent. Explaining his role, Dwayne Johnson said, “I have a tiny bit of influence in the booking of it, but it really is whoever John wants, really, that's what it comes down to. It's not me, Nick Khan, or Triple H; it's whoever John wants. That guy's earned it. And you know what, the best part about John is he comes as advertised. So who you think he is, that's who he is, and he's a good dude, and I love that guy.”

Cena has only two matches left before retiring, with his next match against Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames.