It's clear that New York Giants star Cam Skattebo is not going to be bothered by criticism of his appearance at WWE Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden.

He took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a message to his critics. He's just “having a good time,” and he won't let the doubters kill his mellow. Skattebo is on the injured reserve, so he didn't see any reason for criticism. If you have any negative thoughts about his actions, he suggests you “unfollow” his account.

“Aye, honestly if you don’t like that I’m having a good time while dealing with a tough time, then just go ahead and unfollow and casually move on,” Skattebo said. “I'm not able to play football and have the fun I’ve been having my whole life so I am doing things outside the box trying to find stuff to keep me happy.

“Enjoy the rest of y’all’s week and just don’t talk about me if you ain’t got nothing nice to say [saluting face emoji],” Skattebo concluded.

Why was Giants RB Cam Skattebo's WWE RAW appearance at Madison Square Garden controversial?

Article Continues Below

Some appeared to take offense to Skattebo going to RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Nov. 17. The Giants are currently 2-9, and have a game coming up this weekend. They have also had some behavioral issues. Abdul Carter's reason for his benching was revealed to be him sleeping during a walk-through practice, something that surfaced the same night as RAW, which he also attended.

Skattebo also got physical with WWE's Judgment Day stable. Finn Bálor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh got into a shoving match with Skattebo and some other Giants at the show.

Meanwhile, some Philadelphia Eagles players and icons, like Cooper DeJean and Big Dom, were at the show. However, they are coming off a Sunday Night Football win against the Detroit Lions.

Either way, it doesn't appear Skattebo is listening to his critics. As he mentioned in his response to the criticism, he is injured. Skattebo suffered an ankle injury in the Giants' Week 8 loss to the Eagles. So, it's not as if he was going to suit up on Sunday and was out late during the week.