Former NBA guard Patrick Beverley faces serious accusations after police in Texas arrested him earlier this month. Documents obtained by TMZ Sports outline a violent confrontation that unfolded inside a family home on November 14, and the details paint an alarming picture.

According to the affidavit, the night turned chaotic after Beverley’s sister left the house without permission to meet her boyfriend, Aiden Hilderbrand, at a nearby park. When she returned, her mother stepped in and told her to call Hilderbrand to pick her up. Her mother also reached out to Beverley, who came to the home shortly afterward.

Police records state that Beverley confronted his sister in a bedroom and grabbed her by the neck with both hands. She told officers he lifted her off the ground as she struggled to breathe for what she estimated was 20 to 30 seconds. She said he dragged her into another room while slamming her into walls along the way.

She also claimed that Beverley pushed her onto a sofa during the struggle and punched her in the left eye with a closed fist. The affidavit notes that she heard Beverley warn that he would be “the family relative to kill her.” Officers said they saw marks on her neck along with signs of petechiae in her eyes that matched her account of being choked.

Hilderbrand had already left the home during the confrontation but called 911 once he learned what happened. Police later arrested Beverley and booked him on a felony assault charge in Fort Bend County.

Article Continues Below

Beverley addressed the situation on social media after the story surfaced. “Please don’t believe everything you see on the internet. Hope all is well Luv,” he wrote, offering no additional context about the allegations.

What the Allegations Mean for Beverley

Patrick Beverley last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season and now sits at a crossroads. The 36-year-old built a reputation as a fiery competitor, but the accusations outlined in the affidavit shift attention to a legal battle that could reshape his public standing. The investigation remains active, and no new statements have been released.

His brief comment on social media did little to clarify the situation. For now, the documents and the reported police account are the only details available. More information may emerge as the case moves forward.