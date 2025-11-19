Patrick Beverley’s legal team is pushing back against the allegations laid out in a Fort Bend County affidavit, saying the former NBA guard acted out of concern for his younger sister and did not behave the way the document describes. The affidavit outlines a tense series of events that began when the 15-year-old left home late at night to meet her boyfriend at a nearby park without her mother’s knowledge, per TMZ.

When she returned, her mother told her to call the boyfriend to pick her up and then contacted Beverley, who owns a home in Missouri City, to come to the house. According to the sister’s account, Beverley scolded her, then “grabbed her by the neck with both hands and picked her up off the ground.” She told police that he squeezed tightly for 20 to 30 seconds as her oxygen faded. She also said he slammed her into walls before placing her on a couch and punching her in the eye.

The affidavit states that the boyfriend had been told to leave earlier, and after Beverley followed him outside, he returned to say police were on the way because the boyfriend had called 911. Officers arrived at approximately 3:50 a.m.

Beverley later shared a message from his attorney on social media, where she wrote that he “cares deeply about his little sister” and grew worried after finding her “alone in the home with an 18-year-old man in the middle of the night.” She added that the team does not believe the events played out the way they appear in the affidavit and looks forward to presenting that in court.

Attorney Claims Story Is Incomplete

His attorney, Letitia Quinones-Hollins, told TMZ Sports that the sister’s account came “at a time when emotions were high” and does not represent the full truth. She said Beverley treated responding officers with respect and encouraged others in the home to do the same.

Quinones-Hollins expanded on her statement Tuesday, calling Beverley “the provider and protector of his family,” noting that he always looks out for his sister and mother. She said she expects Beverley to be cleared once all facts are reviewed and urged the public to avoid rushing to judgment.