Paige Bueckers wrapped up a monster rookie campaign with the Dallas Wings. She earned Rookie of the Year honors, started the All-Star Game, and landed on the All-WNBA Second Team while putting up huge numbers for a team that finished 10-34. The season pushed her into the spotlight, and her offseason travel streak has kept her there. She celebrated UConn’s title with a ring ceremony visit, caught an Arsenal match overseas, then showed up at Gonzaga to support a former teammate. She moved everywhere with ease and plenty of attention.

One moment still tops the rest for pure comedy. During an appearance on Diana Taurasi’s new Whistle Sports YouTube show, Bueckers shared a story about getting mistaken for Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham. Taurasi asked her if she had ever acted like someone else in public. Bueckers laughed and said fans beat her to it.

A supporter in Washington stopped her and blurted out, “Oh my gosh, are you Sophie Cunningham?” Bueckers remembered the exchange with a smile. She clearly knew the fan meant no harm, but the confusion caught her off guard in the moment.

Cunningham and Bueckers already crossed paths earlier in the season when the Fever veteran called out how referees treated Bueckers. Cunningham said on her podcast, “I love Paige to death. Do not get me wrong, I think she is a hell of a player. But those refs were giving her every freaking whistle last night.” She added that defenders could not touch Bueckers without hearing a whistle, which irritated her because she wanted similar calls for her own backcourt.

Why the mix-up hits differently

The officiating comment created headlines at the time, but the numbers told a different story. Bueckers finished the year with a 28.6 percent free throw rate, which ranked ninth on the Wings. She did not live at the line, and her game leaned more on skill and pace than referee reliance.

So when a fan confused her for Cunningham, the moment carried a funny sort of full circle energy. Two players linked by an early-season gripe ended up intertwined again, only this time through pure coincidence and a good laugh.