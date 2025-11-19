One opponent many fans would have liked to have seen John Cena face during his WWE farewell tour is Edge/Adam Copeland in AEW.

AEW president Tony Khan addressed this in an interview with Ariel Helwani. He was asked if he was ever approached about using Copeland as part of Cena's farewell tour, to which Khan said “no.” However, he did concede to “never say never” if Cena's tour continues past December 2025.

“I mean, never say never in wrestling, because I would imagine they could always extend that date past the end of the year,” Khan said. “But no, Adam's gonna be here with us through the year.

Will Edge/AEW's Adam Copeland be part of John Cena's WWE farewell tour?

While WWE has pulled out all the stops recently, bringing back the likes of Zack Ryder and Dolph Ziggler to participate in the “Last Time is Now” tournament, it doesn't appear Edge will be back.

It sounds like Khan is a big fan of the work Copeland is doing in AEW, and he will remain there at least until the end of 2025. If, for some reason, WWE extends Cena's farewell tour into 2026, anything could happen. But more than likely, Cena will retire on Dec. 13 at Saturday Night's Main Event, and that will be it.

“Adam Copeland is a huge part of AEW, and I have so much respect for him, and I really like Adam a lot, and I'm glad to have him here,” Khan praised. “He's away filming [Percy Jackson and the Olympians], but he's with us, and he's gonna stay with us.”

Currently, Copeland is on a hiatus from AEW while filming the third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians. He plays Ares, the god of war, in the Disney+ series.

The second season of the show is set to premiere in December 2025. The first two episodes of the second season will premiere on Dec. 10.

Copeland joined AEW in 2023 after leaving WWE. He is already a two-time AEW TNT Champion in his short time with the company.