Who really puts that sh-t on? The NBA tunnel has evolved into a fashion stage. Cameras flash. Social feeds explode. Players turn the walk from team bus to locker room into a personal runway. For some guys, it feels like a daily fashion week. The league’s stars know this entire moment sets a tone for the night. Dillon Brooks described it best during a CNN Sports interview when he said the walk feels like their own red carpet, per AOL. That sense of ownership has reshaped how the modern athlete presents himself.

What used to be simple suits has turned into experimental fits, creative pairings, and a wider embrace of personal style for NBA players. Jordan Clarkson once credited early architects like Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, and Russell Westbrook for sparking the wave about a decade ago, while Jarred Vanderbilt argued that the real surge came even more recently. As he explained, only a handful of players cared about fashion five years ago. Now you see entire rosters stepping off planes like curated mood boards.

Players also carry memories of the stricter days. When the dress code dropped after the Malice at the Palace incident, many players felt targeted. Jason Richardson and Stephen Jackson called the policy discriminatory. Clarkson later pointed out that even within that code, creativity still lived. Guys found their own ways to push boundaries. Once those rules softened during the 2020 Bubble, a new wave took off.

Today, everyone knows the already celebrated fashion heavy hitters: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kyle Kuzma, Clarkson himself. But behind that trio lives another set of players who deliver consistently strong looks without the same spotlight. This list goes to those creatives. The quiet kings. The ones who dress with intention rather than attention.

Jared McCain brings Gen Z confidence

Jared McCain knows exactly who he is. Older fans sometimes struggle with his TikTok energy or his painted nails. Younger fans see someone fully tapped into his generation. His closet reflects that vibe. Think Aimé Leon Dore staples, relaxed workwear, graphic pieces from smaller labels, along with cozy sweatsuits for travel days. McCain rarely tries too hard. His outfits feel like they came straight from a stylish twenty-something who knows his lane and enjoys playing in it.

Nothing about his fit rotation tries to reach for shock value. Instead, it shows an easy confidence. His pieces have personality without unnecessary noise. That works for someone who carries his online fan base, his college stardom, and his growing NBA presence with a light touch. Entering his second season, both his game and his fashion sense feel ready for another jump.

Torrey Craig stays ahead of trends

Torrey Craig rarely follows the crowd in the NBA. He enjoys stepping into clothing that most of the league will not touch. Rather than chase the louder luxury brands, he highlights emerging designers with bold taste. One day you might catch him with a custom painted briefcase from CHÉ LAM, per Complex. Another day, he pulls up in embellished sweats from Vital Worldwide. Craig treats fashion like a conversation rather than a billboard.

The best part is the intention. He wears outfits that feel rooted in curiosity. You get the sense that he spends real time scouting young creatives and experimenting with their work. Craig never dresses like someone who only wants tunnel photos. He dresses like someone who genuinely respects the artistry behind every piece. That commitment shifts him into a different tier.

Jaylen Brown bends genres without forcing it

Jaylen Brown leans minimalist on many nights, but he also taps into a far more experimental lane when he feels like it. Last season, he embraced a strong techwear streak. His partnership with Oakley opened the door for pieces like the Over the Top shades and earth toned outfits straight out of a sci-fi set. He mixed that with Vanson leather jackets, rugged stingray Timbs, and soft Bottega Veneta bags.

Brown never feels costumed. His looks carry intention and edge, but he still keeps a grounded sense of self. Every outfit reads like someone who likes to explore but refuses to chase manufactured trends. He might be known for his game, his activism, or his leadership, but the tunnel has quietly become its own lane of expression for him.

Naz Reid blends nostalgia with modern edge

Naz Reid already plays with a one-of-one style on the court. Off the court, he keeps that same energy. He loves vintage tees, old school hip hop vibes, trucker hats, and chunky sneakers from Chrome Hearts or Dior. None of it looks forced. Reid wears his clothes like someone who spent years studying how the cool kids dressed, then added his own twist.

The most compelling part is the contrast. Reid is a big man who moves through fashion with surprising ease. Thrifted shirts drape differently on him but still look right. He can step into a store like Maxfield with Bones Hyland or Rob Dillingham and blend in without losing the rugged presence that makes him who he is. He gives you old Rasheed Wallace energy combined with a totally modern palate.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker sets the pace quietly

Nickeil Alexander-Walker has always stood out to people who paid close attention. Even at Virginia Tech, he rotated retro Jordans and quirky Kyrie sneakers with a clear sense of taste. His transition into the league only sharpened that instinct. Early in his career, he balanced blog era sneakers with high level streetwear, showing he had a natural understanding of silhouette and tone.

That feel makes NAW one of the most slept-on dressers today. His style respects the past but never clings to nostalgia. He experiments with genres and still makes sweats look intentional. With Atlanta’s warmer weather and his growing profile, this season gives him the perfect runway to push things even further. You can tell the creativity runs deep in his family. You can also tell he enjoys evolving without losing himself.