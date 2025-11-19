Sometimes, working out isn't fun, as WNBA player Sophie Cunningham knows, and the 2025 Indiana Fever star recently shared how she gets through them.

She gave her fans a peek at her favorite playlist on Apple Music on her Instagram Stories. Cunningham plays the Sand Bar [laylst, which features a lot of country music hits from the likes of Post Malone, Shaboozey, Kenny Chesney, and Luke Bryan.

It's a public playlist that's available to all Apple Music users. This helps Cunningham get through her toughest workouts, especially since she enjoys singing while working out.

“My workout playlist [fire emoji],” Cunningham wrote on her Instagram Stories. “But I also like to sing and workout at the same time so I don't hate my life.”

Sophie Cunningham has been working out a lot this WNBA offseason

Article Continues Below

Cunningham has been working out a lot during the offseason, mostly due to her season-ending injury. She is currently rehabbing her torn MCL injury suffered in August.

Her injury occurred during the Fever's game against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. She suffered a torn MCL, and she would have surgery to repair it. Now, she is rehabbing it. Hopefully, it all goes well and she's ready for the 2026 WNBA season.

It's unclear who Cunningham will be suiting up for in 2026. For the first time in her career, she is an unrestricted free agent. Cunningham is coming off a season where she averaged 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, and stepped up when other players like Caitlin Clark got injured.

She spent the first six years of her career with the Phoenix Mercury, who drafted her in the second round of the 2019 WNBA Draft. After six seasons with the Mercury, Cunningham was traded to the Fever as part of a four-team trade.

Cunningham will certainly have her fair share of potential suitors. Fans will have to wait and see who she decides to play for in 2026. Surely, Fever fans hope it's for them.