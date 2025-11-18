Creed Humphrey leaned all the way into his love of food this month when he launched a new partnership with Dairy Queen, per SI. The Kansas City Chiefs center showed off the early fruits of the deal in a lighthearted shoot that played right into the personality of the offensive line. He said the collaboration worked because it blended big appetites with bigger energy.

“It seemed like a match made in Heaven, big guys eating food,” Humphrey told OnSI. He added that the chance to load up on chicken tenders and blizzards during the production made the whole thing a blast.

Humphrey filmed the spot with Kingsley Suamataia, Mike Caliendo and Jaylon Moore. He said Suamataia brought the most surprising footwork to the set and joked that his rookie teammate might have the best sweet feet in the group.

Scroll through the Instagram comments on Humphrey’s post and you will find Travis Kelce chiming in. The star tight end wrote, “Dancin for DQ?!? I’m in on that!!!” His response added another spark to the rollout as fans immediately pictured Kelce joining the linemen for a full touchdown celebration.

Chiefs Fans Can Score a Deal This Week

DQ tied the launch to a limited-time Touchdown Celly Deal. Participating locations across the United States are offering three dollars off a six-piece chicken strip basket through the Dairy Queen app from November 17 to 23. Customers can pick between Sweet Chili, which is only available for a short run, or the classic Honey BBQ option.

DQ describes its Sauced and Tossed Chicken Strips as all-white-meat tenderloins served with fries and Texas toast. Humphrey joked in the interview that the variety of choices fit the vibe of the promotion since the Chiefs still control their own path as the season moves deeper into November.

Creed Humphrey Reflects on the Chiefs’ Position

Humphrey noted that he last saw the Chiefs miss the playoffs when he was a sophomore at Shawnee High School. He said this year’s group carries confidence because they can still dictate their future.

“Definitely, and for us it is just about staying in the present,” he told OnSI. He added that the team continues to lock in each day while keeping spirits high before Sunday’s matchup.