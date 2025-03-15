DK Metcalf and Normani are spreading their good news. The Steelers wide receiver and “Motivation” singer are tying the knot all thanks to an introduction from Ciara and Russell Wilson.

The newly engaged couple shared their news with the Wilsons via Facetime in which the “Goodies” artist shared a sweet message and screenshot of the moment online.

“[Russell] and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago .. love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!!” she wrote in the caption. “This was the best news! [DK and Normani], we love yall so much!”

@ciara @Russell Wilson and I knew when we introed yall 3yrs ago ..love was truly in the air! Now yall gon be booed up for forever!! This was the best news! @DK Metcalf @Normani we love yall so much! 🫶🏽💍 ♬ Love Lies – Khalid & Normani

Metcalf shared the good news with the world via his introductory press conference to the Steelers. Normani was present during the media event and showed off her engagement ring to the reporters around her. Metcalf excitedly said, “Hold that rock up, baby.”

DK Metcalf Shares Details Into Proposal To Normani

Metcalf incorporated a special moment in their relationship in his proposal to Normani. The couple shared insight about their special day to Vogue which the wide receiver told the publication the idea helmed from a film.

“When we first met, we watched Juwanna Mann at my house,” says Metcalf. “There was a part in the movie where Vivica Fox’s character said, ‘It would just be nice to receive flowers on a Wednesday.’”

The athlete said that when they began dating he would send her flowers every Wednesday because of the film and for the proposal he added notes about their relationship leading up to his big question.

“At the very end of the story, I used both of our nicknames and said I had a question for her,” Metcalf says. “As she finished reading the final love letter, I came down the stairs, got on one knee and asked if she would marry me.”

The proposal occurred in Houston and Metcalf invited both of their families to celebrate with them. The R&B singer told the publication that she was completely surprised by Metcalf's proposal.

“Oh my goodness, honestly, I knew absolutely nothing,” says Normani, smiling brightly. “As oblivious as oblivious can get, that was pretty much me.”

Metcalf and Normani are going to have some great mentors in their marriage. Ciara has been sharing relationship gems for awhile and her bond with Wilson is often marked as “couple goals.” The Grammy-winning singer spoke about the importance of communication in their relationship that has helped them get through tough phases.

“I would say communication rules a nation. What I will give my husband a lot of credit for is that he can communicate really well. And I think maybe it's the quarterback in him because he's big on leadership, big on teamwork, big on being together,” said the singer back in January to Summer Walker on Over It Radio.

While many times Ciara said that she has her own faults like being a little “stubborn” each of them have their main goal in mind when trying to rectify an issue in their relationship.

“I really feel grateful for our ability to communicate with each other. Because I feel like there's nothing I can't go to him about,” she explained. “And even if we have to find our way through it in the conversation, I feel very confident we're going to make it on the other side.”

Ciara and Wilson got married in 2016 also have three children together: Sienna Princess, 7, Win Harrison, 4, Amora Princess, 1. The “Oh” singer also has a son with her ex-fiance, rapper Future, and is 10 years old.