The Los Angeles Dodgers have arrived in Tokyo, igniting a frenzy that rivals the most iconic moments in sports and entertainment history. The city is abuzz as Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki return home, leading a star-studded team into two exhibition games and a two-game regular-season series against the Chicago Cubs at the Tokyo Dome, per USAToday. The excitement is unlike anything Major League Baseball has seen on an international stage.

Stan Kasten, the Dodgers’ president, compared the reception to a championship parade, emphasizing the overwhelming demand for tickets. Prices have skyrocketed, with standing-room-only access for the season-opening games exceeding $2,000. Ohtani’s presence alone has transformed the city, with massive billboards, packed merchandise stores, and a surge in New Balance sneaker sales due to his endorsement. Even during spring training, Ohtani jerseys priced at $215 were flying off the shelves.

Players have taken notice of the electric atmosphere. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez called it “crazy,” while Max Muncy likened it to traveling with the Beatles. Starter Tyler Glasnow pushed the comparison further, saying, “It’s going to be like Justin Bieber times 10 over there.”

A Historic Event for MLB’s Global Expansion

This Japan series is part of the MLB World Tour, an initiative to expand baseball’s global reach. The Dodgers, already among the most beloved teams in North America, are now cementing their international appeal. The Tokyo Dome, a venue that has hosted everything from MLB games to major concerts and combat sports, is set to witness one of the most anticipated baseball moments in recent memory.

The Cubs, featuring Japanese players Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki, add another layer of intrigue, but the focus remains on Ohtani and his Dodgers teammates. The excitement surrounding this trip underscores MLB’s commitment to growing its fanbase beyond the United States. With upcoming international events, including the Red Sox playing in Mexico, baseball continues to evolve as a truly global sport.

For Japan, this moment is more than just a baseball series—it’s a celebration of homegrown talent on the biggest stage. And for the Dodgers, it’s another step in their journey to becoming the most internationally revered team in the sport.