Footage of Draya Michele and Jalen Green making rounds on social media after the couple got into a heated argument.

The model and NBA star attended a Mer Alas’ New York Fashion Week party when outside The Manor hotel the Phoenix Suns star is seen provoking Draya, according to a video obtained by the Daily Mail. Two of their friends tried to stop their disagreement when Draya approached Green but it was to no use as the couple continued to argue outside of a Seventy One Gin party at around 2 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 12.

One friend was heard urging them to put an end to their fighting. “Stop, stop, stop…everybody going to get into trouble,” before adding, “Everybody forgive each other!”

At this time, it's unclear what the couple was arguing about.

Draya Michele and Jalen Green's relationship

Draya and Green began dating in 2023 and were under much scrutiny given their 17-year age gap. However, she does not let others disrupt her peace over her personal life.

“I mean, you try to get to that point (where you don't give a f***), but I mean you're still human and you still have feelings,” she told the New York Post back in July.

“Sometimes, you know you can read things that are hurtful and you want to just let it roll oﬀ, but it doesn't always work like that,” she continued.

“It also depends on what type of day you're already having when you read the message… I take it because it comes with it, with the limelight, like I said. But I'm human and I have feelings,” she added.

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2024. This is the actress' third child as Draya has two other children from previous relationships. She has a 23-year-old son with Kniko Howard and shares son Jru Sandrick, 9, with ex-fiancé Orlando Sandrick.

In the two year span they've been a couple they have already hit another pivotal moment in addition to welcoming a child together — going through an NBA trade. Green was traded from the Houston Rockets to the Phoenix Sun which sent Kevin Durant from the Suns to the Rockets. The Suns also received Dillon Brooks, the rights to the 10th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft (Khaman Maluach), and five second-round picks from the Rockets.

“This was my first time experiencing a trade,” the model told The New York Post back in July. “I just think, you know, as his girlfriend, my main responsibility is to support him wherever we were going.”

She told the outlet that the couple was “not disappointed” with going to Phoenix and that she wanted to handle as much as she could so he wouldn't be stressed.

“But I just need to be supportive of him and of the change and then just try to make things as smooth of a transition [as possible] for him, and not stressing him out with the worries of moving and all that,” she added.

“He's not gonna have to lift the finger,” she said. “I'll handle all of that so that he can just relax and play basketball. Once he gets there, he won't have anything else to worry about. And that's just really what I try to focus on: keeping things convenient and easy for him.”