Country singer and now WWE Superstar Jelly Roll has dropped a major new look amid his weight loss journey.

He recently revealed a brand-new look, attributing it to his shocking weight loss. The 40-year-old star recently lost nearly 200lbs and has now added to that drastic transformation with his new style. In his latest Instagram post, the country singer unveiled his new clean-shaven look. Jelly Roll, real name Jason Bradley DeFord, shaved off his beard after nearly a decade.

“By now you have probably figured out that I look like a [Teenage Mutant] Ninja Turtle,” he said. “Crazy. One of the reasons I even started growing a beard is I was so obese, it was just easier to cover up what was happening here. I’ve had a beard to try to cover up my double chin, which, I’ve still clearly got a double chin – but the last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail.

“At this point, I’m sure some of y’all are exhausted hearing about my weight loss, but a lot of things change when you start losing weight. You realize things. One of the things I realized is, I don’t know what I look like,” Jelly Roll continued.

In the video, the singer also discussed his recent Grammy nominations. “When I made it to my first Grammy of the year, I had new artist. I thought to myself, This is the only time I'll ever be at the Grammys, and to be coming back three years later with more nominations than I've ever had is just, first of all the gratitude,” he emotionally said.

The part-time wrestler began his weight loss journey in December 2022 and has now lost over 200lbs. Jelly Roll also tagged along with Randy Orton and fought Drew McIntyre and Logan at SummerSlam 2025.

Jelly Roll details his weight loss journey

Earlier in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jelly Roll had opened up about his weight loss journey.

“Cardio and eating, very clean though. Cleaning it up is would be almost a grossly under way of expressing it. So what are we talking about? Plants and protein only. I don't eat processed foods at all. I cut processed foods out two years ago,” the singer noted the following about his weight loss.

At 285lbs, Jelly Roll has come a long way in his journey.