Rampage Jackson built his name in cages and rings, but his biggest checks now come from a completely different arena. The former MMA star revealed during a recent livestream that his new career on camera pays far more than anything he earned during his decades as a professional fighter, BloodyElbow reports. He did not hesitate when a viewer asked about the financial difference.

“I've only been streaming for eight months and I've made more from streaming in eight months than I did fighting in f-cking twenty-five years,” Jackson said in the clip. He added that brands support him more now than they ever did when he competed. The shift still surprises him because he never tried to clean up his personality. “Y'all see my streams. I'm the biggest degenerate there is,” he joked, noting that his clips often outperform footage from his actual fights.

Jackson’s channel has grown quickly. He regularly films himself on the road, spending time at home with his crew, and working with creators like Sneako. The momentum built even though he originally had no intention of becoming a streamer.

Rampage Jackson reveals he’s made more money streaming in 8 months than he did in his 20-year fighting career, including his 8 years in the UFC pic.twitter.com/4WvS0JLEdl — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 20, 2025

How Rampage got pulled into streaming

In August, Jackson told Bradley Martyn on Raw Talk that he dismissed the idea until boxer Deen the Great’s team urged him to try. “His manager called me and said, ‘Bro, you got to start streaming,’” Jackson explained. He brushed it off at first, but when he heard what Kick might offer, he reconsidered. “I was like, ‘Damn, I do got two kids in college right now.’” That number got his attention and pushed him to take the platform seriously.

Alongside his streaming schedule, Jackson continues to host the JAXXON Podcast, where he breaks down fights and speaks with other athletes. In a recent episode, he admitted he was impressed with Islam Makhachev’s striking in the UFC 322 main event. His surprise created some pushback because he had never watched Makhachev compete before. Jackson laughed it off, and considering what he shared about streaming money, online criticism probably won’t bother him.