R&B superstar Summer Walker pulled up to the AUC in the most Summer Walker way possible—behind the wheel of a “Finally Over It” dump truck. In partnership with YouTube, the singer made surprise stops at Clark Atlanta University, Spelman College, and Morehouse College to celebrate and promote her upcoming album, “Finally Over It.” The activation turned heads across the campuses, giving students an unforgettable moment and a playful taste of the artist’s next era.

The activation invited students to toss gently used clothes and personal items from past relationships into a dump truck—giving them a fun, healing way to let go while also supporting those in need. The event drew attention from outlets like HOT 97 and The Root, both highlighting how the experience helped students turn heartbreak into an opportunity to uplift their community. Among those who stopped by was Morehouse’s 89th Miss Maroon & White, Stoney McKnight, who joined in on the moment.

“I enjoy how this wasn’t just a meet and greet but also an opportunity for students to donate their clothes and get involved with the community,” she said in a quote reported by the Maroon Tiger.

Walker’s highly anticipated “Finally Over It” album dropped on November 14, officially closing out her Over It trilogy. The series stands as one of R&B’s most honest explorations of love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and clarity. It began with her breakout project, “Over It” —a raw, vulnerable portrait of romance, insecurity, and emotional unraveling that cemented her status as one of R&B’s “it girls.” She followed with “Still Over It,” a more assertive and emotionally charged continuation that captured the fallout, frustration, and growth that come with navigating public relationships. Now, with “Finally Over It,” Walker completes the journey—stepping fully into clarity, confidence, and release. The album features collaborations with Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Monaleo, GloRilla, Latto, and Teddy Swims.

Walker, an Atlanta native, first burst onto the scene in 2018 with her debut project, “Last Day of Summer.”Since then, she’s become a fan favorite in the R&B world, delivering standout tracks like “Session 32,” “Girls Need Love,” and “CPR.” This past summer, she joined Chris Brown on his sold-out Breezy Bowl Tour, further solidifying her place as one of the genre’s most in-demand artists.