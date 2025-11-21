A great career gives an athlete fame, respect, and a long highlight reel. Retirement gives them the chance to turn all that shine into something even bigger. Some former stars tap into business, media, tech, and investing, and end up making more money than they ever did while competing. Think Peyton Manning, Shaquille O’Neal, or Michael Jordan. They retired from the game but never retired from getting paid.

This list looks at six athletes who grew their wealth even faster once they stepped away from the field or court. Each of them turned their influence into powerful companies, media roles, and ownership stakes that push their earnings into another stratosphere.

Serena Williams proves dominance translates to business

Serena Williams built one of the greatest careers in sports history. With 23 Grand Slam titles and four Olympic gold medals, she earned roughly ninety five million dollars in prize money, per TheBigLead. That number still stands as the highest mark among female tennis players. Yet retirement sent her financial world soaring even higher.

Her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, became one of the most successful athlete-backed investment engines, with more than sixty companies in its portfolio. Serena backed brands like Tonal and Impossible Foods, spotting their potential long before the public caught up. She expanded her presence in fashion with S by Serena. She also invested in Angel City FC, one of the most visible teams in the NWSL that has strong support in Los Angeles.

Serena did not slow down for a second after she left the sport. Her business choices have grown her wealth and kept her as influential as ever.

Tony Romo turned a Dallas career into a massive TV payday

Tony Romo arrived in the NFL as an undrafted free agent for the Dallas Cowboys. Over time he became a franchise icon, set the team’s passing record with over thirty four thousand yards, and earned four Pro Bowl selections. He made one hundred twenty seven million dollars in his NFL career, an impressive total for an undrafted player.

His second act turned into an even bigger win. After retiring, CBS quickly made him one of the faces of their NFL coverage. Reports say he has earned around twelve million dollars a year as an analyst. In 2020, he signed a new long-term contract worth one hundred eighty million dollars. The network paired him with Jim Nantz and positioned him as a voice that casual fans and diehards wanted to hear each weekend.

On top of his broadcast work, Romo added endorsement deals with DirectTV, Under Armour, and Pizza Hut. Retirement did not slow him down. It doubled his reach.

Shaquille O’Neal built an empire that stretches far beyond basketball

Shaquille O’Neal had a playing career that few could match. He won four NBA titles, claimed three NBA Finals MVP awards, and ended with averages of 23.7 points and 10.9 rebounds. His presence off the court grew even larger.

After earning a doctorate in Human Resource Development from Barry University, he explored completely new lanes. In 2016, he became a sheriff’s deputy in the Jonesboro region of Clayton County. Soon after, he expanded into fast food, media, and tech. Shaq bought a Krispy Kreme franchise in Atlanta, invested in Papa John’s and Big Chicken, and previously held more than one hundred fifty Five Guys locations.

Early investments in companies like Google, Ring, and Lyft paid off and helped him build one of the most diverse portfolios among former athletes. His work on Inside the NBA brings in major income as well, with a contract paying around fifteen million a year. Shaq mastered the art of staying relevant and staying paid.

Peyton Manning turned quarterback brilliance into media power

Peyton Manning’s reputation as one of the NFL’s smartest quarterbacks carried into his business career. He played eighteen seasons in the league, with a massive ninety six million dollar contract from the Denver Broncos closing out his final years.

“I burned all my underwear about 30 years ago. … So I'm always going commando for the rest of my life” 😭 We did not have this on our ManningCast bingo card 😅 @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/1dtiBTTYxw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 4, 2025

Since retiring, Manning has stacked new revenue streams. His endorsement deals remain strong, and his presence on Monday Night Football through the Manningcast boosted his media profile. He and Eli Manning signed a nine-year deal for their alternate broadcast, and Peyton also owns the production company behind it.

Manning built an entirely new lane by blending football expertise with entertainment. His charisma, timing, and business instincts helped him create a media brand that keeps growing year after year.

David Beckham became a global brand and a major owner in MLS

Few athletes understand global appeal like David Beckham. His playing stops at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and LA Galaxy made him one of the most recognizable names in soccer. His LA Galaxy deal in 2007, valued at around two hundred fifty million dollars across salary and commercial terms, turned him into a financial force.

He kept building after retirement. Beckham secured a lifetime Adidas deal that reportedly stands around one hundred sixty million dollars. He sold a fifty five percent stake in DB Ventures for two hundred sixty nine million dollars.

His best business move came from a clause in his MLS contract that allowed him to buy a new franchise for twenty five million dollars. That led to Inter Miami CF. The club’s value exploded once Lionel Messi joined, pushing Beckham’s investment to an estimated one hundred ten million dollars.

Beckham evolved from superstar midfielder to savvy global businessman, a move that multiplied his earnings many times over.