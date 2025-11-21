In a surprising turn, WNBA player Sophie Cunningham needs fans' “help,” and the 2025 Indiana Fever star revealed how people can do so.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Cunningham revealed that she needs “help” gathering something for her dad's birthday present. It is his 69th birthday, something that got Cunningham to wink, and she wants it to be special.

“So, my dad's birthday is coming up, and we have donkeys, mules, horses, but dad has always wanted miniature donkeys,” Cunningham revealed. “So, I'm putting this on here because he doesn't have social media, so keep your mouth shut if you're back home or if you're friends with him.

“We wanna get him a couple miniature donkeys for his 69th [winks] birthday party [as a] gift. So, if you are in the Missouri area or midwest area [and] know people who are trying to sell miniature donkeys, we want spotted or brown ones, I'm not kidding — please DM me, 'cause we are looking for them, and his birthday is December 5th, so it's coming up,” she continued.

Will WNBA star Sophie Cunningham return to the Fever in 2025?

Currently, Cunningham is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in her WNBA career. While she has expressed her desire to return to the Fever, it sounds like she will field all offers.

So, she will have her choice of suitors. Cunningham is also coming off a season-ending injury, which she suffered in August 2025 against the Connecticut Sun.

During the first half of the game, Cunningham went down with an injury. It was later confirmed to be a torn MCL, which would require surgery to repair. She has since gotten surgery, and now she is rehabbing the injury. If all goes well, she will be ready to go at the start of the 2026 WNBA season.

In 2025, Cunningham was called upon due to injuries to stars like Caitlin Clark. She was averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game before her injury. She played in 30 games, starting 13 of them, before her injury occurred.