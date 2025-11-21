Who says NFL quarterbacks aren't interested in spilling tea? According to Ciara, Russell Wilson is.

On an episode of Apple Music’s Level Up Radio, the “Ride” singer was joined by her best friends singer Kelly Rowland, and actress La La Anthony. When the women begin talking in the group chat, Rowland and Anthony were on the same page when it comes to the Super Bowl champion.

“Russ is nosy,” Rowland said, with Anthony adding, “He’s all in my business.”

The conversation came in good faith as the women laughed in agreement and were all talking in good fun when it came to Wilson. While the New York Giants quarterback might want all the tea, he still gives his share to the conversation as he helps his wife's friends navigate tough situations.

“I love his input because sometimes you do need the male perspective. And he’s another one, he will check me,” Anthony said, adding that he will be honest with what the actress might need to change about her approach. “He’ll be like, ‘Sis, this is what you’re doing wrong.'”

Ciara also chimed into the conversation adding that he brings great value to the table in terms of advice for her girlfriends.

“We always hold the girls down…Y’all have your own thing with Russ, so my point is if there is something that is love-related, not deep, l’ll be like, ‘Baby, we gotta check on [our friends],'” Ciara said.

Anthony revealed that Ciara's good faith in her relationship with her husband allows them to also create a bond in which the singer is comfortable with.

Article Continues Below

“For me, you give me the space to share with him whatever I choose or whatever I don’t choose to share with him,” Anthony said.

“Oh yeah, he’ll be in the mix… We love you, babe!” Ciara added.

Ciara and Wilson got married in 2016 and has three children with: Sienna, Win, Amora. Wilson is also the stepfather to the singer's son Future from her previous relationship with Future the rapper.

While technically Wilson is still a quarterback on the Giants after signing a one-year deal with the team in March, the Super Bowl champion has been on the sidelines in the last few games. He's been replaced as QB1 by rookie Jaxson Dart following the team's loss in the first three games of the season.

However, Wilson is not giving up, as this season marks his 14th in the NFL

“I’m not done. I’ve got so much belief in myself and know what I can be capable of,” he said after being benched back in September.

“I want to be here. I love this organization. I love the guys in the locker room. I’m not giving up on us in this season,” he said.